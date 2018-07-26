LendingTree gets a boost from impressive Q2 beat

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) jumps as much as 7.9% touching $265.45, its highest in more than a month, after reporting that Q2 adjusted EPS $1.47 surpassed consensus by 17%.

The online lender is boosting forecast for year adjusted EBITDA and variable marketing margin, while cutting its view on year revenue.

"Despite well-publicized challenges in the mortgage and credit card industries, similar to mortgage and personal loan worries we've seen in the past, our marketplace model enabled us to continue to grow variable marketing margin and adjusted EBITDA," says Chairman and CEO Doug Lebda.

Revenue from non-mortgage products of $117.2M, a record, rose 9% from Q1 and 44% from a year ago.

Mortgage products revenue of $66.9M fell 9% from Q1 and down 6% from a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1M vs $31.7M in Q1 and $27M a year ago.

Q3 outlook: Revenue $195M-$205M; variable marketing margin of $76M-$81M; adjusted ebitda of $43M-$46M

Full year outlook: Revenue range cut to $745M-$765M from prior range of $770M-$790M; variable marketing margin to $275M-$285M, up from prior view of $270M-$280M; adjusted EBITDA outlook increased to $148M-$152M from $145M-$150M.

Source: Press Release

