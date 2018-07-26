Anglo American gives green light to $5B Peru copper project

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says it is moving ahead with the $5B development of its Quellaveco project in Peru, one of the world’s largest untapped copper resources, as it also announces an 11% Y/Y increase in H1 profit.

The Quellaveco project is a low-cost, long-life asset, says Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani, with the potential to be expanded beyond an initial 30-year lifespan; the project, which will cost $5B-$5.3B, holds ~7.5M metric tons of copper and will produce ~300K tons/year, with initial capacity expected at 127.5K metric tons/day and first production planned for 2022.

Anglo says it will be able to pay for its share of Quellaveco from cash flow and without increasing debt, which has fallen to $4B; while Anglo says it is comfortable with current borrowings, it expects them to fall further this year.

Cutifani says Anglo's H1 performance was driven by higher commodity prices and by the company’s quest for efficiency; Anglo announced last week that production across its assets had increased 6%.

