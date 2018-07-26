Amgen facing hurdles from insurers for migraine med Aimovig

Reuters reports that Amgen's (AMGN +1.1% ) efforts to establish migraine prevention med Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) in the U.S. before competition arrives in September are being stymied by insurers.

Large players like Anthem are requiring patients to document how they suffer from a defined number of headaches each month and what older medications they have tried before approving $575/month Aimovig. In addition, many will only cover prescriptions from, or in consultation with, a neurologist or headache specialist, specifically a member of the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties, a certification only ~3% of U.S. neurologists have.

The FDA approved Aimovig three months ago. The company will release Q2 results this afternoon after the close.