Google debuts Echo Show competitor

Google (GOOG)(GOOGL +0.2% ) debuts its first smart display with devices available from Lenovo, JBL, and LG.

Lenovo’s Smart Display with the Google Assistant is first to market with the 8-inch version costing $200 and the 10-inch running $250 with three months of YouTube Premium included.

The other devices are “coming soon.”

The displays rival Amazon’s 7-inch Echo Show ($230) but have the benefit of including YouTube, which Google pulled from Amazon’s product.

