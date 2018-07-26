PayPal decline may be result of disappointing Q3 revenue outlook

PayPal (PYPL -2.6% ) extends the decline that started after-hours yesterday despite Q2 beat-and-raise that combined with $10B stock buyback would usually boost stock prices.

Weaker-than-expected Q3 revenue guidance--$3.62B-$3.67B vs. consensus of $3.71B--may explain the negative reaction, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes.

In addition, the large stock buyback may be perceived as management admitting it can't find better uses for its cash. Management has stated it prefers to use its cash for internal investment and M&A and only buy back shares when it can't deploy cash efficiently through those means, Palmer says.

Palmer reiterates his neutral recommendation.

Keep in mind, profit-taking could be at play, with PYPL having risen almost 21% year-to-date. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up 6.3% YTD.

