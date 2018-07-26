Nielsen -27% as revenues miss; Buy segment gets strategic look

Attention in the "post-earnings tumble" category is on Facebook, but Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) has also dropped a quarter of its value, down 27% to a record low after today's rough Q2 earnings miss.

Revenues that grew just 0.6% missed even the low end of analyst estimates, and the company trimmed its full-year outlook.

Net income tumbled 45% to $72M amid soft revenues, higher restructuring charges, retailer investments and other growth initiatives. EBITDA fell 8.1%, to $468M.

The company opened an in-depth strategic review of its Buy segment.

Mitch Barns is exiting as CEO, and Morgan Stanley's Toni Kaplan says "management changes were inevitable given the stock performance and recurring disappointments in quarterly results" (h/t Bloomberg). The firm is staying Overweight on Nielsen with a $38 price target (shares are currently at $21.70).

Revenue by segment: Watch, $858M (up 4.5%); Buy, $789M (down 4.1%).

Cash and equivalents came to $394M; gross debt is $8.66B. Cash flow from operations rose to $242M, and free cash flow dropped to $124M from a year-ago $162M.

