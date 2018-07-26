Cenvous, Suncor report oil production gains despite pipeline woes

Two of Canada’s biggest oil and gas producers report a rise in Q2 production amid strong demand for cheaper Canadian oil, but a third reported a decline.

Cenovus Energy (CVE -1.5% ) says its quarterly production surged 61% to a record 518.5K boe/day and Suncor Energy (SU +1.7% ) reports a 22% jump to 661.7K boe/day, while Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +1.6% ) says its total Q2 output fell 7.5% as it increased focus on its refining business to take advantage of widening heavy crude price differentials (Husky Q2 results).

But CVE shares are sharply lower after posting a surprise Q2 loss and cash from operating activities of $533M fell more than half Y/Y from $1.2B in the same period last year.

Husky CEO Rob Peabody says “the physical integration of our upstream and downstream businesses, including our committed pipeline capacity, shielded us from location and quality differentials."

