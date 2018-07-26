Interface down 5% post Q2 results

Interface (TILE -5.9% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 12.7% Y/Y to $283.63M with organic sales up 10.6% Y/Y and organic orders up 9.7% Y/Y, both Core carpet and LVT contributed equally to the growth.

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 40 bps to 38.5%; operating declined by 143 bps to 11.9% and Adj. operating margin was 12.9%.

SG&A expenses were $75M (+17.2% Y/Y) or 26.6% of sales up by 100 bps and included $3M of costs associated Nora acquisition.

In Q2 company announced acquisition of Nora systems, a global leader in performance flooring and worldwide share leader in the rubber flooring category, in a stock purchase transaction for ~$420M. Transaction expected to close in 3Q 2018.

FY18 Outlook: Carpet tile and LVT business 4-7% organic growth with profit margin of ~39%.; Interest expenses $17-19M; Capex $50-60M. Expected Nora acquisition impact: Increase in gross profit margin by 30-50 bps; increase in SG&A margin by 70-100 bps; effective tax rate 27-28% and increase in EPS by $0.03-0.06.

