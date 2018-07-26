Equinor eyes 2020 investment decision on Bay du Nord project

Equinor (EQNR -2.1% ) says it expects to make a final investment decision in 2020 on its deepwater Bay du Nord project offshore Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador province.

The province’s government says it has finalized a framework agreement with EQNR and its Canadian partner Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +1.6% ) on the project which will target nearly 300M barrels of oil reserves.

EQNR shares are lower after reporting mixed Q2 results and saying it is too early to follow peers such as Shell and Total with share buyback programs "because we have big projects and increased working capital."

EQNR's Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose to $4.3B from $3B a year ago but missed a forecast for $4.6B in a Reuters poll.