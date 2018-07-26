Qualcomm CEO blames trade war for NXP deal failure

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf tells CNBC the NXP deal “got caught up in a trade war.”

Mollenkopf continues: “That being said, we thought it was important to bring certainty to the process, move on and really focus on the things that we said are going to drive value.”

He doesn’t think the trade war is a risk to Qualcomm’s overall business in China.

Qualcomm revealed another setback in its earnings call as it confirmed rumors Apple won’t use its modems in its next product launch.

Qualcomm shares are up 4.3% to $61.94.

