FTI Consulting raised FY2018 guidance

FTI Consulting (FCN +12.7% ) reports revenue rose 13.8% in Q2, excluding foreign currency translation impact.

Segment revenue - Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $141.4M (+20.3%); Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $133.5M (+19.9%); Economic Consulting: $133.3M (+7.5%); Technology: $46.4M (+1.9%); Strategic Communications: $57.5M (+24.3%).

Operating margin rate was 12.1% for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 77.4% to $72.4M, primarily due to higher revenues and improved utilization.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: $1.910B to $1.960B; Adjusted EPS: $2.90 to $3.30.

