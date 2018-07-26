WWE at record highs after Q2 revenue topper

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 3.7% and touching new record highs today after an easy revenue beat in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues rose 31% to a record, and operating income nearly doubled to $21.2M.

OIBDA, meanwhile, rose 79%, to $43.5M.

Average paid subscribers to WWE Network rose 10% Y/Y to 1.8M.

Revenue by segment: Media, $202.6M (up 47.7%); Live Events, $52.3M (down 0.9%); Consumer Products, $26.7M (up 8.6%).

For the second half, it's expecting relatively flat OIBDA, but with a strong first half is raising full-year expectations to $160M-$170M (vs. a previous $150M-plus guidance). For Q3, it expects average paid subscribers of 1.67M (up 10% Y/Y).

It's decided to delay a previously planned step-up in capital expenditures as plans continue to evolve around building out video production infrastructure. It sees capex of $30M-$40M for 2018, with further guidance to come later this year.

Press release