Tenable opens its first day up 40%

Cybersecurity company Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) gains 40% on its first day of trading with shares opening at $33.

Tenable had priced 10.9M shares at $23/share, above the expected $20 to $22 range.

The company raised $250M on the IPO and now has a market value over $3B.

Tenable offers subscription-based cyber risk management tools that can help a business quantify the monetary damage that could occur due to different types of security breaches. About 24K client firms have Tenable subscriptions.

Competitors: Qualys (QLYS -1.8% ) and Rapid7 (RPD -0.8% ).

