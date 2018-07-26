U.S. mortgage rates inch up: Freddie Mac

U.S. mortgage rates inch up this week to their highest level since late June, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.45% for the week ending July 26, up from 4.52% last week.

“Existing sales appear to have peaked, sales of newly built homes are slowing and unsold inventory is rising for the first time in three years," says Freddie's chief economist, Sam Khater.

"Affordability pressures are increasingly a concern in many markets, as the combination of continuous price gains and higher mortgage rates appear to be giving more prospective buyers a pause," he says.

15-year FRM averaged 4.02% vs. 4.00% last week.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.87%, unchanged from last week.

Source: Press Release

