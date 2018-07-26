Trump's plan for U.S. LNG in Europe faces reality of cheaper Russian gas

Analysts say Pres. Trump's desire for Europe to buy more natural gas from the U.S. will face a reality test, as Russian gas is significantly cheaper and U.S. exporters may not want to rush to Europe since their gas fetches a higher price in Asia.

“Where that gas goes is just dictated by the dynamics of the global gas market and it’s not clear to me what any [European Union] policy maker could actually do to change that,” says Energy Aspects analyst Trevor Sikorski.

A U.S. LNG cargo out of Sabine Pass, La., currently fetches $6.58/MMBtu in the U.K. and $6.65 in the Netherlands, according to Platts, while delivery to Guandong, China, will bring in $8.08/MMBtu and to Futtsu, Japan, $8.47.

At current prices, U.S. gas delivered to Europe costs an average of more than $7/MMBtu, while Russian pipeline gas costs $4.5-$5.5/MMBtu, according to Energy Aspects.

Russian gas giant Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) exports to Europe rose nearly 8% in 2017 to 192.2B cm, while ~3B cm of U.S. gas was delivered last year to the EU and Turkey.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB