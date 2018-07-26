Pentagon requests final proposals for $10B cloud contract

The Pentagon releases its final request for proposals for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract.

The contract will go to one winner and could have a value as high as $10B.  

Amazon’s (AMZN -2.2%) cloud competitors have pushed back against the contract terms, arguing that the scale of AWS gives the tech giant an unfair advantage. Oracle (ORCL -0.2%), Microsoft (MSFT -0.9%), and IBM (IBM +0.6%) all offer competing cloud products.

The Pentagon is slated to award the contract in September.  

