Exxon starts up new Baytown chemicals project

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.5% ) says it began operations at its new 1.5M metric tons/year ethane cracker at its massive Baytown, Tex., chemical and refining complex, following a delay caused in part by flooding from Hurricane Harvey last year.

The new cracker will provide ethylene feedstock for XOM’s new Mont Belvieu plastics plant, which is one of the largest polyethylene plants in the world with manufacturing capacity of 1.3M tons/year.

The ethane cracker, which includes eight 23-story-tall furnaces, takes cheap and abundant ethane found in shale natural gas liquids and converts it into ethylene; easy access to shale ethane is the primary reason XOM is expanding its Texas petrochemical facilities.

XOM says the Baytown ethane cracker and Mont Belvieu plant combined represent its largest chemical investment to date in the U.S.