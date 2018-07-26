Radian gets a boost from lower loss provision, higher net premiums earned

Jul. 26, 2018 12:48 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)RDNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Radian Group (RDN +5%) reaches its highest level in more than three months after Q2 EPS of 69 cents beat consensus by a dime.
  • Intraday high of $18.80 is the highest since April 6.
  • Radian reported a lower-than-expected mortgage insurance provision for losses and better-than-expected net premiums earned, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.
  • Q2 adjusted operating income per share of 69 cents compares with 48 cents a year ago.
  • Q2 net premiums earned-mortgage insurance rose 9% to $249.0M Y/Y.
  • MI new insurance written increased 14% to $16.4M and MI primary insurance in force rose 10% to $210.7M.
  • Mortgage insurance provision for losses was $19.4B vs. $37.4M in Q1.
  • Book value per share $15.01 vs $14.16 at Q1 end.
  • Source: Press Release
