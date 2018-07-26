Patrick Industries +5% on Q2 results beat

Patrick Industries (PATK +5.4% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 49% Y/Y to $604.9M, reflecting positive impacts from industry growth, acquisitions, geographic expansion efforts, and market share gains.

RV industry represented 65% of the sales and increased by 41% Y/Y; Marine industry represented 11% of the sales and increased by 137% Y/Y; MH industry represented 12% of the sales and increased by 36% Y/Y and Industrial market represented 12% of the sales and increased by 58% Y/Y.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 142 bps to 18.9% and Operating margin improved by 50 bps to 8.8%.

Q2 Expenses: Warehouse & delivery $18.72M (+69% Y/Y) and SG&A $33.87M (+54.7% Y/Y).

"For the remainder of 2018, in anticipation of continued strong retail demand in all of our core markets, we remain focused on continuing to drive strong operating improvement, performance, and results. The capital capacity and flexibility provided by our recent credit facility expansion provides us with a strong financial foundation and, when combined with the exceptional commitment and dedication of our 7,000+ team members, well positions us to focus on the execution of our strategic plan and further drive shareholder value”, commented Todd Cleveland, Chairman and CEO.

