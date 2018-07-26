Total hikes 2018 production, savings targets as Q2 profit rises

Total (TOT +0.9% ) trades higher after raising targets for 2018 savings and oil production after reporting record quarterly production, as high oil prices lifted adjusted Q2 profit 44% Y/Y to a slightly higher than expected $3.6B.

TOT raises its FY 2018 production growth target to 7% from 6% previously, and says cost savings measures are on track to exceed $4B for the year and reach $4.2B for the 2014-18 period.

Q2 oil production climbed 8.7% to a record 2.72M boe/day, driven by the early completion the Maersk Oil deal and the ramp-up of several projects including Yamal LNG in Russia and Moho Nord in Congo.

TOT says Q2 refinery throughput rose 4% to 1.73M bbl/day but refining and chemical margin tumbled 15% to $34.70/metric ton, as despite a favorable environment for petrochemicals, margins in Europe were lower due to an increase in feedstock prices.

TOT also raises its quarterly dividend by 3.2% to €0.64/share and maintains planned 2018 investments at a range of $16B-$17B.