Telefonica +2.6% as profits jump nearly 10%

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) has moved up 2.6% in NYSE trading after posting first-half results where Q2 net income grew just shy of double digits on organic revenue growth.

Revenues overall declined 6.3% Y/Y, but rose 2% on an organic basis.

Net income was up 9.9% to €902M. OIBDA that rose 1.9% was up 4.1% organically, to €4.237B, and OIBDA margin expanded by 2.8 percentage points (+0.7 points organically).

Accesses rose by 31% in LTE, 6% in smartphones, 23% in FTTx/cable (record net adds of 724,000), 6% in mobile contract (2.2M net adds was highest in seven years), and 6% in pay TV.

Q2 revenue breakout: Spain, €3.17B (up 0.2%); Germany, €1.76B (down 0.7%); UK, €1.64B (up 1.9%); Brazil, €2.52B (down 16.7%); Hispam Sur, €1.8B (down 14%); Hispam Norte, €1.03B (down 1.7%).

It reiterated full-year guidance and dividends.

