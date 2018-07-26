Soft U.S. results ding Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -5% ) is consolidating its business into six geographic zones from nine. As part of the restructuring, the new Middle Americas, South America and Asia Pacific areas will combine as more of the SABMiller business is absorbed.

CFO Felipe Duttra says the new structure could help to lower costs.

On the earnings front, A-B topped estimates after the World Cup generated huge interest this during June in key regions. The company saw earnings grow in all major markets other than the U.S.

Core EBITDA rose 7.0% during the quarter to $5.57B vs. $5.49B consensus.

