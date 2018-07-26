Wells Fargo exploring sale of Eastdil real-estate unit: WSJ

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.4% ) is looking into selling its Eastdil Secured real-estate division, as it continues to jettison noncore businesses, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has been talking to private-equity firms in an effort to attract interest in the real-estate brokerage and investment bank, according to WSJ.

Wells Fargo bought the business in 1999 for an undisclosed sum as it sought to build up its commercial real-estate business. No price was mentioned for any potential transactions.

