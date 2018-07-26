Anika up 18% after Q2 beat

Thinly traded Anika Therapeutics (ANIK +17.6% ) is up on almost 75% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 480K shares, on the heels of its Q2 results released yesterday after the close.

Product sales up 8%, MONOVISC sales up 26%.

Looking ahead, the company does not expect to generate $5M from licensing, milestones or contract services. Product revenue should be flat this year. Products affected by the voluntary recall should resume shipping by year-end. Operating expenses should be in the low $90M range for 2018.

