Union Gaming takes a breather on Penn National Gaming

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree downgrades Penn National Gaming (PENN -4.8% ) following the casino operator's Q2 earnings report.

DeCree on PENN: "There is no question PENN is firing on all cylinders right now, executing on an array of catalysts and strategic initiatives ranging from its margin enhancement program, to its pending merger with PNK, accretive tuck-in acquisitions like Tunica and Bossier City, and development opportunities in Pennsylvania. However, we believe most of these catalysts are being fairly reflected in current valuation, which is not surprising given management's long-standing track record of executing on its strategic initiatives."

Union Gaming shifts to a Neutral rating on Penn and sets a price target of $36.00. Penn has traded in a range of $19.98 to $36.90 over the last 52 weeks.

