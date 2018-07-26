Spotify turns higher after healthy user gains

After a brief decline earlier this morning, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 3.2% following largely in-line Q2 earnings where eyes were on its subscriber race with Apple Music.

Monthly active users hit 180M (up 30% Y/Y) and Premium subscribers reached 83M (up 40%) -- that against Apple's April report of 40M paid users.

Family plans continue to be a primary driver of adds on premium subs, the company says, as well as lower churn due to strong retention.

Revenue that grew 27% was up 34% adjusting for foreign exchange. Premium revenue was €1.15B of a total figure of €1.273B.

Average revenue per user dropped 12% Y/Y to €4.89, weighed by growth in family and student plans as well as faster-growth in lower-ARPU geographies.

Operating loss of €90M included €30M in cash tied to the company's direct-listing IPO, and €32M in accrued social costs for options and restricted stock units.

Net cash flow from operations was €30M; free cash flow was €18M.

It narrowed its full-year forecast for MAUs to 199M-207M, vs. expectations for 207M.

