Pinduoduo +38% on its first day of trading

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gain 38% in its first day of trading.

The Tencent-backed company raised $1.6B in the IPO with a market value of over $60B.

The IPO included 85.6M American depositary shares for $19 each, the high end of the original $16 to $19 range.

Pinduoduo’s e-commerce site had over $66B in gross merchandising volume last year. As of the end of March, the company had 295M active buyers and 103M active monthly mobile users.

Competition: Alibaba (BABA -1.7% ) and JD.com (JD -0.4% ).

