Capstead Mortgage off 2.3% after soft Q2

Q2 earnings of $13M or $0.09 per share vs. $19.4M and $0.16 in Q1. Dividend is $0.14.

June 30 book value per share of $9.85 down from $10.10 three months earlier. Current price of $8.38 is a 15% discount to June 30 book - one of the larger discounts to book value in the mREIT sector.

Economic return for the quarter of negative 1.09%.

Net interest margin of $15.4M down about one-third from Q1 thanks in part to higher prepayment rates and higher borrowing rates. CPR rose to 23.82% from 19.64%.

Previously: Capstead Mortgage misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (July 25)