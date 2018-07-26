Whole Foods update looms over grocery store sector

Wolfe Research issues a heads-up to the grocery store sector ahead of Amazon's earnings report today after the market closes.

"We believe that the inclusion of Whole Foods in Prime Day was a watershed event, driving Prime members to shop at Whole Foods with prices that were even below some supermarkets," advises analyst Scott Mushkin.

He adds that Amazon is likely to update on Prime Day and Whole Foods during today's conference call, as well as early reaction to the Whole Foods delivery programs in parts of New York and Florida.

Grocery store stocks in general are having an interesting day following the acquisition of Supervalu (SVU +64.5% ) by United Natural Foods (UNFI -15.5% ).

On watch: Kroger (KR +1.3% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -0.2% ), iFresh (IFMK +1.3% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +1.2% ), Weis Markets (WMK -0.2% ), Village Super Market (VLGEA +0.8% ), Target (TGT), Blue Apron (APRN -0.6% )

