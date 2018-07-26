Largest U.S. wind project rejected by Texas regulator

American Electric Power's (AEP +1.7% ) $4.5B Wind Catcher project receives a potential death blow after the Texas Public Utility Commission unanimously rejects the project as proposed, saying it fails to offer enough benefits for ratepayers as currently structured.

The rejection could spell the end of AEP’s goal of making one of the largest renewable energy purchases ever by a U.S. utility company; AEP says it is evaluating its options.

AEP’s Southwestern Electric Power has proposed owning 70% of the 2 GW project, and Arkansas and Louisiana have approved the plans while Texas and Oklahoma have not yet issued final decisions; the project includes a transmission line to take the power to Tulsa, Okla., and into Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.