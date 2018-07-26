PG&E's Q2 profit hit by wildfires but adjusted earnings top estimates

PG&E (PCG +3.1% ) pops after posting better than expected Q2 earnings amid flat sales, as the company says results were helped by the timing of nuclear refueling outages, recoveries from insurance premiums and tax law benefits.

PG&E posted an unadjusted loss of $1.91/share, compared with a profit of $0.79 last year, after taking a previously announced $2.5B charge related to claims made against the company over deadly wildfires that swept through northern California last year.

The company does not provide guidance for full-year earnings, citing the uncertainty related to the wildfires.

California Gov. Brown earlier this week proposed legislation that among other things would provide “a framework for judges to use when determining liability for wildfires,” a step CEO Geisha Williams said during today’s conference call “represents some progress on reforming strict liability” but that alone was insufficient to fix the broader problem.