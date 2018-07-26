Susquehanna still positive on Las Vegas Sands

Susquehanna backs Las Vegas Sands (LVS -4.8% ) following the casino operator's Q2 earning report.

"We think 2Q was a showcase for the power of LVS' leading market share, and potential for further growth. It's possible that the bears will focus myopically on the 6.4% hold adjusted miss in Singapore, led by lower than normal VIP roll, but to us, that misses the point," writes analyst Rachael Rothman.

She notes that the company's results for Las Vegas were a beat on a hold-adjusted basis. For long-term investors, Rothman reminds that Las Vegas Sands is well-positioned to land a key license in Japan.

Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on LVS, while lowering its price target to $86 from $91.