EQT delays Mountain Valley pipeline completion target to next year

EQT Corp. (EQT -2.4% ) says it is delaying the targeted completion of its Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia to Q1 2019 from late 2018.

The decision comes as EQT awaits a decision from the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a motion by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lift a stay on the construction of sections of the pipeline.

EQT also raises its cost estimate for the project to $3.5B-$3.7B from an earlier forecast of $3B-$3.5B, saying costs beyond $3.5B could start to hurt returns the pipeline owners would receive.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of EQT, NextEra Energy (NEE -0.1% ), Consolidated Edison (ED +0.9% ), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources; EQT Midstream Partners (EQM +0.4% ) will operate the pipeline.

