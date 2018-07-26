What to watch in Intel's Q2 report

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will report Q2 earnings aftermarket today. Analysts expect $16.78B in revenue (+14% Y/Y) and EPS of $0.97. Intel guided $16.9B in revenue and $0.99 EPS.

Q2 segment estimates: Client Computing, $8.48B; Data Center, $5.63B; IoT, $858.2M; Non-Volatile Memory Solutions, $1.11B; Programmable Solutions, $509.9M; Other, $227M.

CEO search: Intel provided its guidance for the quarter while announcing the departure of CEO Brian Krzanich.

Chip delay: Intel’s Q1 report included news that mass production of its 10nm Cannon Lake chips would again be delayed with volume production shifting to 2019 instead of the end of this year. Analysts have speculated this delay could give AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) the opening to take some market share.

Intel shares are down 0.7% to $52.04.

