Yandex -2.4% as profits come up short

|About: Yandex N.V. (YNDX)|By:, SA News Editor

After an opening spike, Yandex (YNDX -2.4%) has turned lower following its Q2 earnings, where profits disappointed despite 27% gains.

Revenue grew nearly 39% (adjusted) to 29.35B rubles ($466.6M).

Net income was up 857% on an as-reported basis, to 33.3B rubles, due to the deconsolidation of Yandex.Market; it was up 27% adjusting for that, to 5.1B rubles (about $80.9M).

EBITDA was up 23% Y/Y to 8.8B rubles.

Share of Russia's search market ticked up to 56.2% from a year-ago 54.3% (but down slightly from Q1's 56.5%). Queries in Russia grew 11% Y/Y.

Paid clicks were up 10% and average cost per click rose 6%.

Meanwhile, rides in the Taxi segment were up 207% Y/Y, including a full quarter of Uber rides.

Liquidity stood at 97B rubles ($1.55B) on a consolidated basis, 27.2B rubles of which related to the Taxi segment, and 32.1B rubles tied to Yandex.Market (and not included in consolidated results).

Press release

