Shell sinks 3.5% as Q2 earnings miss consensus, production slips

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -3.5% ) is sharply lower despite nearly tripling its Q2 net profit from a year earlier, as adjusted Q2 earnings came in below analyst expectations.

Shell reported Q2 profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis, a number similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report, was $5.2B, up from $1.9B in the year-ago quarter

But Q2 oil and gas production fell 1.5% Y/Y to 3.44M boe/day from 3.84M boe/day, as divestments and field declines offset the impact of rising volumes from the company's Pearl GTL and Gorgon LNG projects.

Shell's debt ratio vs. company capitalization, or gearing, fell to 23.6% from 24.7% in Q1 and a peak of 29.2% in Q3 2016, while net debt of $62B was $4B below the previous quarter.

Shell also formally launched a long-anticipated $25B stock buyback program.