What to watch in Amazon's Q2 report

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reports Q2 results aftermarket today. Analysts expect EPS at $2.48 with revenue of $53.37B (+41% Y/Y). Amazon expects sales of $51B to $54B and operating income of $1.73B (the company doesn’t guide for EPS).

Revenue breakdown: Consensus estimates put North America revenue at $32.21B (+44% Y/Y including Whole Foods), International revenue at $15.14B (+32%), and AWS revenue at $5.98B (+46%). AWS reported a 49% growth in Q1 to $5.44B. Rival Microsoft reported an 89% growth for its Azure cloud segment last week.

Gross margin: The GM rose 2.6 percentage points annually in Q1 to $39.8%. Consensus puts Q2 at 40.4% (+2.2 points Y/Y).

Spend: Amazon reported a 66% fulfillment spending growth in Q1. Marketing spend grew 41% and tech/content spend rose 40%. Check for any notable changes.



Source: FactSet.

Amazon shares are down 2.9% to $1,809.29 ahead of earnings, pulled down by Facebook’s rough day. AMZN is up 27.6% in the past quarter and up 59% YTD

