Ensco +6% as red ink rises but less than expected in Q2

Ensco (ESV +5.9% ) surges after reporting a $151M loss net Q2 loss vs. a $45M in the year-ago quarter, but the result was slightly better than the analyst consensus estimate.

ESV says Q2 contract drilling expense rose 18% Y/Y to $344M, primarily due to $47M of costs associated with 11 Atwood rigs and the addition of the Ensco DS-10.

Q2 revenues came in flat Y/Y at $459M, as $55M of additional revenue from Atwood rigs, Ensco DS-10 joining the active fleet and an increase in reported utilization to 61% from 56% were offset by a decline in the average dayrate to $135K from $156K in the year-ago quarter.

ESV’s Q2 floater revenues totaled $285M vs. $264M a year ago, and jack-up revenues were $159M compared to $179M in the same period last year.