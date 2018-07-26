World Acceptance tanks 7% after fiscal Q1 loss on Mexico impairment

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) falls 7.3% after posting a fiscal Q1 loss of $2.32 per share, due to a $39M impairment related its Mexican business, which it's selling.

Q1 net income from continuing operations rose to $1.69 per share from $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 5.3% to $122.8M from $116.6M.

The company previously disclosed that it hired outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to investigate its operations in Mexico regarding the legality under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act concerning some loans, maintenance of books and records, and compensation for some employees. World Acceptance voluntarily told the U.S. SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice about its investigation and plans to cooperate with both agencies.

Source: Press Release

Previously: World Acceptance EPS of $1.69 (July 26)