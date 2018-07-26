Spain, Africa pace speedier growth at Orange

Orange (ORAN +0.7% ) topped expectations with accelerating growth in its Q2 earnings, thanks to strength in Africa/Middle East and Spain.

Revenues grew 1.4% overall, to €10.18B; but they were up 5.2% in Africa/Middle East to €1.279B, and grew 1.8% in Spain, to €1.32B. The home market of France showed a 0.6% gain to €4.46B, and Enterprise revenues grew 1.3% to €1.8B.

EBITDA, meanwhile, rose 3% to €3.379B, with telecom activities up 3.4% to €3.4B. As a percentage of revenues, EBITDA ticked up 0.7 points to 33.5%.

Operating cash flow rose 2.2% to €1.54B.

Customer base in convergent offers grew 9% Y/Y to 10.68M, and SIM cards linked to those offers hit 1.56 lines/offer in France, 1.87 ion Spain and 1.92 in Poland.

Mobile contract customers was up 8.2% to 77.3M; excluding machine-to-machine, it was 64.6M (up 6.5%). Fixed broadband customers hit 19.687M, up 3.7%. Very high speed customers were up 37% to hit 5.486M.

