Synchrony slumps 10% after Walmart fails to renew credit card pact

Synchrony (SYF -10.3% ) confirms that Walmart (WMT +0.4% ) won't renew its credit card pact set to expire at the end of this month.

Synchrony expects that its strategic options would fully replace the diluted earnings per share impact of program non-renewal.

Under a Walmart portfolio sale, it sees about $2.5B capital freed up to deploy on capital actions and higher returning alternatives.

Another options would be to retain the portfolio and convert to a GPCC beginning in Q1 2019.

