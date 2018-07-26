CVI Energy, CVR Refining both jump ~4% after Q2 results

CVI Energy (CVI +4.6% ) and CVR Refining (CVRR +4.6% ) are both sharply higher following Q2 results (I, II), as oil refiners enjoyed benefits from the continued spread between U.S. crude and Brent during the quarter.

CVI’s Q2 revenue jumped to $1.91B from $1.43B in the year-ago quarter, net income climbed to $51M vs. an $11M net loss in a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $103M from $38M for the same quarter last year.

CVRR’s adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose to $147M from $43M in the same period last year, and its refining margin jumped to $12.61/bbl compared to $7.21/bbl during the same period in 2017.

CVRR also announced a Q2 distribution of $0.66/unit after paying a $0.51 distribution for Q1.