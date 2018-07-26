Starbucks reports 1% global comp

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is up 0.27% in AH trading to $51.60 after posting mixed FQ3 results.

Global comparable store sales rose 1% during the quarter to edge past the +0.8% consensus estimate. Transactions were down 3% during the quarter, while ticket/pricing added four percentage points of growth.

Global comparable sales by region: Americas +1 vs +1% expected, China/Asia-Pacific -1% vs. +0.4% consensus, EMEA 0%.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. increased 14% to 15.1M during the quarter.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 230 bps Y/Y to 18.5%. Operating margin in the Americas segment was down 290 bps to 21.5%.

Starbucks expects FY18 EPS of $2.40 to $2.42 vs. $2.48 to $2.53 prior and $2.42 consensus. Consolidated revenue growth in the high single digits is anticipated when excluding approximately 2 points of net favorability from the East China acquisition and other streamline-driven activities. The company continues to expect to add ~2.3K net new Starbucks stores globally.

