Amgen Q2 top line up 4%; earnings up 7%; cash flow down 10%

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 6,059 (+4.3%).

Key product sales: Neulasta: 1,100 (+1.2%); Enbrel: 1,302 (-11.2%); Sensipar/Mimpara: 420 (-1.6%); Prolia: 610 (+20.8%); Repatha: 148 (+78.3%); Blincyto: 60 (+39.5%); Parsabiv: 73.

Aimovig sales are lumped into "Other" - $75M (also includes Bergamo, MN Pharma, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, KANJINTI).

Net income: 2,296 (+6.7%); non-GAAP net income: 2,529 (+4.9%); EPS: 3.48 (+19.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.83 (+17.1%); cash flow ops: 2,102 (-9.6%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $22.5B - 23.2B from $21.9B - 22.8B; EPS: $11.83 - 12.62 from $11.30 - 12.28; non-GAAP EPS: $13.30 - 14.00 from $12.80 - 13.70.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.

Update: EVP of R&D Sean Harper, M.D. will be retiring and will be succeeded by current SVP of Translational Sciences David Reese, M.D.

EVP of Global Commercial Operations Anthony Hooper will also be retiring. Murdo Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb, will succeed him.