Amazon +3.2% on Q2 EPS beat, 49% AWS growth

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gains 3.2% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue despite a 39% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has downside revenue of $54B to $57.5B (consensus: $58.04B) with upside operating income from $1.4B to $2.4B (consensus: $1.3B).

Segments: AWS reported $6.1B in revenue (consensus: $5.98B), up 49% on the year. Microsoft reported an 89% growth for its Azure segment last week. North America had $32.2B in sales (consensus: $32.21B) and International reported $14.6B (consensus: $15.14B).

Key metrics: Gross margin, (consensus: 40.4%);operating cash flow TTM, $21.8B; FCF TTM, $4.1B; operating income, $3B (guided: $1.73B); cash and equivalents, $20.5B; total operating expenses, $317.3B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

