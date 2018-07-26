EA -6.2% after profit beat with light sales guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has slipped after hours, down 6.2% , after posting fiscal Q2 profits that topped highest estimates but contained light guidance for full-year revenues.

Q2 net revenues came in at $1.137B (down 21.5%); considering change in deferred net revenue, net bookings settled at $749M, beating an expected $743M.

Digital net revenues were $957M vs. $180M in packaged goods and other; the $957M was up 8.9% Y/Y.

Net income fell to $293M.

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenue of $1.27B (change in deferred net revenue of -$55M), and EPS of $0.48. Net bookings is forecast at $1.16B.

For the full year, it's guiding to net revenue of $5.6B (change in deferred net revenue of $235M) and EPS of $3.55. Net bookings are forecast at $5.55B (light of consensus for $5.61B) and operating cash flow at $1.825B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

