First Solar -7% after posting large Q2 loss, revenues chopped in half

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -7.4% after-hours as it reports a much larger than expected Q2 loss with revenues cut in half from a year ago to $309M, also far below analyst consensus.

FSLR issues in-line guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $1.50-$1.90 vs. $1.72 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $2.5B-$2.6B vs. its prior outlook of $2.45B-$2.65B and $2.55B.

But full-year shipments are now seen totaling 2.8-2.9 GW, below prior guidance of 2.9-3.0 GW. with gross margin forecast at 20.5%-21.5% vs. 21.5%-22.5% previously.

FSLR says guidance was updated to reflect near-term increases in Series 6 module cost per watt; the EPS outlook is unchanged as a result of lower operating expenses and other items offsetting the revised gross margin forecast.

FSLR says Series 6 demand remains "solid," with nearly 900 MW of new contracts signed since the Q1 earnings update; it says YTD bookings of 4.1 GW and total contracted volume of 10.9 GW that extends to the end of 2020 indicate "good visibility to future demand."

Other solar stocks drop on FSLR's weak update: CSIQ -2.7% , JKS -0.9% after-hours.

