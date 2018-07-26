Chipotle +6% after sales, margins increase

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 3.3% in Q2 to top the +2.7% consensus estimate.

Restaurant-level operating margin rose 130 bps to 19.7% of sales.

Labor costs increased 80 bps to 27.0% of sales.

Food/beverage/packaging costs as a percentage of sales fell 150 bps to 32.6% as sales leverage factored in.

G&A expenses were up 70 bps to 6.7% of sales.

Chipotle expects comparable restaurant sales to increases in the low to mid-single digits. The company expects to open restaurants at the low end of the prior range of 130 to 150 locations this year.

CEO update: "While we made progress during the quarter with particular strength in digital sales, I firmly believe we can accelerate that progress by executing our reorganization and our strategy to win today and cultivate tomorrow."

CMG +6.10% AH to $474.00.

Previously: Chipotle Mexican Grill beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (July 26)