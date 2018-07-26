More on Discover Financial Q2: Strong loan, revenue growth

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) reports Q2 EPS $1.91 compared with $1.40 a year ago.

Q2 interest income $2.64B vs. $2.57B in Q1 and $2.34B a year ago.

Q2 total loans increased 9% to $84.8B Y/Y.

Credit card loans rose 10% to $67.8B and Discover card sales volume increased 9% to $35.1B Y/Y.

Total net charge-off rate increased 40 basis points to 3.11% from a year ago; excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, total net charge-off rate increased 39 bps to 3.18%.

Provision for loan losses $742M vs. $751M in Q1 and $640M a year ago.

Consumer deposits rose 12% to $4.5B.

Payment services transaction dollar volume of $57.3B, up 14% Y/Y.

