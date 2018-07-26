Ellie Mae on the rise after-hours after boosting year forecast

Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI) +2.4% in after-hours trading after boosting its year forecast and introducing Q3 forecast for adjusted EPS 52 cents to 57 cents and adjusted EBITDA $35M-$38M; forecasts revenue at $127M-$129M.

For the year, adjusted EPS outlook rises to $1.79-$1.92 from prior forecast of $1.68-$1.78 and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $129.5M -$134.5M, up from its prior view of $126.7M-$132M; revenue seen at $495.0M-$505.0M.

Q2 adjusted EPS 54 cents vs. 53 cents in Q1 and 51 cents a year ago.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA $34.0m, down from $33.9M in Q1 and $35.8M a year ago.

Source: Press Release

